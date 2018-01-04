It has been confirmed through reliable sources to WMSR News that current Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director Ted Hackney will be vacating his position. Earlier this week Hackney sent a letter to the search committee of the Coffee County Industrial Board, stating that he would be vacating his position as of January 8th.
WMSR News reached out to Hackney for a comment and he said he did not want to say anything at this time.
The Industrial Board of Coffee County had officially launched a search for a new executive director in May of last year.
The board voted 6-2 to give Hackney a new one-year contract in June.
The Industrial Board will now begin the task of hiring Hackney’s replacement.
Coffee County Industrial Board Executive Director Ted Hackney Vacates Posistion
