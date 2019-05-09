Coffee County High School Students Win National Competition
One of the groups from the level 3 class – consisting of Dalton Sherrill, Jackson Hamm, Brian Wang, and Yanely Luna – were selected as a finalist in the nationwide competition. On Thursday, Anderson announced that the group had won 1st place and were also selected as the People’s Choice winner.
Anderson gave us his thoughts on his students being honored in such a big way by winning the national contest…
Operation Prevention is a program created by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Discovery Education to help lessen the epidemic of the abuse of prescription drugs. Their goal is to jump-start a life-altering conversation about the dangers of abusing opioids and the damage it can cause to a life.
Congratulations to teacher Scott Anderson and his students for winning the nationwide competition. The name of the video is “What Could’ve Been.”
The 1st place win for Coffee County means a $10,000 prize and by being the People’s Choice winner a trip to Quantico, VA for an exclusive tour of DEA training. Click here to watch the video. Winning Video