Around one month ago a person using the name of Nicholas Christopher Douglas contacted the Coffee County mayor’s office about the possibility of creating a volunteer fire department in Beechgrove.
Coffee County Mayor Garry Cordell contacted the sheriff’s department and Coffee County Emergency Management about the legitimacy and credentials of Douglas. The man apparently was contacting other states and Tennessee counties about starting a volunteer department their particular area, using Beechgrove as an already established department.
Douglas has contacted Coffee County government to set up meetings with officials, but has never shown up.
Allegedly Douglas has a long criminal history that includes; fraud, impersonating an officer, intimidation of a witness, telecommunication fraud and other charges.
Through a thorough investigation it was discovered that the subject has been contacting county officials in Hickman, Crockett, Sumner, Overton and other areas of Tennessee about establishing volunteer fire departments in those areas. In these cases he has used numerous variations of the name Nicholas Christopher Douglas.
After an investigation by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department it was determined that this was a scam and Douglas was told to not contact the Coffee County government again.
Coffee County officials are asking the public that if you have been contacted by Douglas for donations or other reasons to call Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425. Residents outside of Coffee County should contact their local law enforcement.
Coffee County Government Reports Scammer
Around one month ago a person using the name of Nicholas Christopher Douglas contacted the Coffee County mayor’s office about the possibility of creating a volunteer fire department in Beechgrove.