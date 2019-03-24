Only 12 of the 90 Tennessee counties audited by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office received a clean audit report in fiscal year 2018. The 12 counties included Coffee County. Other counties listed as clean were, Blount, Fayette, Franklin, Gibson, Lincoln, Loudon, Marshall, Meigs, Putnam, Roane, and Sevier.
These annual audits were completed without any findings. Auditors did not report any weaknesses or deficiencies in government operations.
These audits each revealed a strong system that allows for accurate financial reporting and clear checks and balances that help protect taxpayer money. The residents of these counties should be encouraged that county leaders and elected officials are taking their responsibilities seriously.
If you suspect fraud, waste or abuse of public money in Tennessee, call the Comptroller’s toll-free hotline at 800.232.5454, or file a report online at www.comptroller.tn.gov/hotline.
Coffee County Government Receives Clean Audit
