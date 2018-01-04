The Coffee County government website has been updated and was launched on Thursday. Mayor Gary Cordell says he proud of the site and it is a much user-friendlier site. He added, “Coffee County is a wonderful place to live and visit. The county includes an excellent interstate, highway, rural road system, natural beauty and a productive economy.”
Government Websites by CivicPlus® created the new coffeecountytn.org. Each county office has its own link.
Coffee County Government Launches New Website
