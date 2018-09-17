Coffee County Golf Wins Region Title, State Bound

Senior Austin Farris played his best round of the year with a 1 under 71 on the day which landed him as the second medalist on the day. Senior Samuel Prater followed right behind with an even par 72 which tied Jacob Uehlein from Tullahoma for third medalist. Prater finished third based on a scorecard playoff. Josh Perry also came up big for the team with a 4 over 76. Matthew Hale finished the day with a 91 to round out the scoring for the Raiders.
Coach Ray stated after the match “they had me sweating there until the very end and the numbers went up on the board. We are thrilled to be going back to state tournament again with an opportunity to compete for state championship on our home course.” Ray went on to say “before the year began we discussed as a group what we wanted as our main goal and we were pretty determined that anything less than the state tournament for our team was going to be a disappointment. I’m so happy for these young men because they have worked hard and deserve to be there next week.”
The win pushes the Raiders’ season record to a school record 75-5. 2018 is the 6th straight year for a Red Raider state qualifier for the state tournament. The state tournament is a 36 hole event which will tee off at 9 AM on Tuesday, September 25th at Willowbrook. The 2nd 18 holes will be played on Wednesday.
Spectators are welcome to attend the state tournament at WIllowbrook and admission each round is $8 per person. A select number of golf carts will be available to rent for spectators who meet ADA requirements with prior approval. Thunder Radio will keep you updated on results daily during the tournament.