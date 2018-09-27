Coffee County Golf Completes Record Breaking Season on Wednesday

As a team, the Raiders fired a 1st day score of 309. The Raiders finished behind 1st place Science Hill who fired a 291 and Farragut who shot a 304. The Red Raiders finish their historic season with a record of 80 and 7. The 3rd place team and 3rd place individual finishes are the best in Red Raider golf history for the state tournament.
Individually, senior Austin Farris had 2 birdies on Tuesday as he finished with an even par score of 72. Fellow senior Samuel Prater also had a pair of birdies as he carded a 76 to finish in 16th place individually. Senior Matthew Hale finished his round with 2 birdies and a score of 78 as he came in 26th place. Senior Josh Perry shot an 83 and freshman Logan Hale finished with a 95 to round out the Raiders scoring.
You can find a link to stats and scoring for the state tournament at: http://golf.tssaa.org/teamplayers.cfm?id=20181202
Coach Mike Ray and members of the Coffee County golf team will be featured on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester. The Coffee Coaches Show can be heard from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio.