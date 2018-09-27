«

Coffee County Golf Completes Record Breaking Season on Wednesday

Austin Farris with his 3rd place medal on Wednesday[Photo provided]

Excessive rains and unplayable conditions at Willowbrook on Wednesday forced the cancellation of the final round of the TSSAA State Tournament.  Per TSSAA rules, the final results of the tournament revert back to the last completed 18-hole round which was completed on Tuesday.  The Coffee County Red Raiders got a pair of historic finishes as they captured a 3rd place team finish and Austin Farris medaled as an individual as he finished in 3rd place.

As a team, the Raiders fired a 1st day score of 309.  The Raiders finished behind 1st place Science Hill who fired a 291 and Farragut who shot a 304.  The Red Raiders finish their historic season with a record of 80 and 7.    The 3rd place team and 3rd place individual finishes are the best in Red Raider golf history for the state tournament.

Individually, senior Austin Farris had 2 birdies on Tuesday as he finished with an even par score of 72.  Fellow senior Samuel Prater also had a pair of birdies as he carded a 76 to finish in 16th place individually.  Senior Matthew Hale finished his round with 2 birdies and a score of 78 as he came in 26th place.  Senior Josh Perry shot an 83 and freshman Logan Hale finished with a 95 to round out the Raiders scoring.

You can find a link to stats and scoring for the state tournament at:  http://golf.tssaa.org/teamplayers.cfm?id=20181202

Coach Mike Ray and members of the Coffee County golf team will be featured on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show.  The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast LIVE each Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln in Manchester.  The Coffee Coaches Show can be heard from 10 to 11 AM here on Thunder Radio.