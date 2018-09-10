Coffee County Golf Claims 2nd Straight District Title

Coffee County outdistanced 2nd place Tullahoma by 13 strokes. Lawrence County finished in 3rd place at 320. Seniors Austin Farris and Matthew Hale shot matching 75’s on Monday to finish tied for 6th place individually and Freshman Logan Hale shot a solid score of 76. The win pushes the Raiders season record to 70 and 5. The 70 wins is a new season record for the Red Raiders.
After the match, Coach Mike Ray was understandably excited. “What a great day for our team and for our kids to bring home another district championship and we are so proud of Samuel” said Ray. He went on to say “he is only the second to win the district championship for boys individually. He had a great round and he totally deserved the championship. His dedication and hard work the last four years served him well today.”
The Red Raiders will advance to next week’s Region Championship which will be held in Murfreesboro. The Region tournament is scheduled for Monday at Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Golf Course. The 18 hole match will tee off at 9 AM.