«

Coffee County Golf Claims 2nd Straight District Title

Members of the 2018 senior class of Coffee County golf. Left to right are: Samuel Prater, Austin Farris, coach Lucky Knott, coach Mike Ray, Josh Perry & Matthew Perry.[Photo by Lana Ray]

Claiming their 2nd straight district title, the Coffee County Red Raider golf team claimed the team title and low medalist honors at the district tournament on Monday.  Playing at the Lawrenceburg Country Club, the Red Raiders shot a score of 298 to win the team title by 13 strokes.  Senior Samuel Prater led the way with the low individual round of the day as he shot a 72.  The win advances the Red Raiders to next week’s Region Tournament.

Coffee County outdistanced 2nd place Tullahoma by 13 strokes.  Lawrence County finished in 3rd place at 320.  Seniors Austin Farris and Matthew Hale shot matching 75’s on Monday to finish tied for 6th place individually and Freshman Logan Hale shot a solid score of 76.  The win pushes the Raiders season record to 70 and 5.  The 70 wins is a new season record for the Red Raiders.

After the match, Coach Mike Ray was understandably excited.  “What a great day for our team and for our kids to bring home another district championship and we are so proud of Samuel” said Ray.  He went on to say “he is only the second to win the district championship for boys individually.  He had a great round and he totally deserved the championship.  His dedication and hard work the last four years served him well today.”

The Red Raiders will advance to next week’s Region Championship which will be held in Murfreesboro.  The Region tournament is scheduled for Monday at Murfreesboro’s Old Fort Golf Course.  The 18 hole match will tee off at 9 AM.