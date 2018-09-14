Coffee County Football Gets Region Win at Warren County

With the Warren County Fair taking place in McMinnville, senior Andrew Mahaffey put his Coffee County football team on his back for a ride on Friday night. The senior rushed 35 times for 303 yards as the Raiders returned to region play with a convincing win over the Pioneers. Taking on their bitter rival, Coffee County ground out a 35 to 13 win.
The Red Raiders got a pair of touchdown runs from Mahaffey in the 1st quarter to build a 21 to 7 lead after the first 12 minutes. A pair of long touchdown runs by Warren County sent the 2 teams to the locker room at halftime with Coffee County up 21 to 13. In the second half, quarterback Matthew Pittman hit Trace Bryant for a 25 yard touchdown pass in the 3rd quarter and Marshall Haney rushed for a 10 yard touchdown run in the 4th quarter to close out the scoring.
With his 303 yard performance, Mahaffey was named the Crazy Daisies Player of the Game. Pittman rushed 10 times for 64 yards with a rushing and a passing touchdown. Haney finished with 13 yards on 3 carries as Coffee County improves to 1 and 1 in region play.
The Red Raiders return home next Friday night to Carden-Jarrell. Coffee County will play host to Cookeville. That game will kick off at 7 PM and Thunder Radio will once again be your source for exclusive coverage. Lucky Knott and Dustin Murray will bring you the kickoff at 7 PM, Thunder Radio’s live coverage begins with the pregame show at 6 PM.
