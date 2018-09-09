On Tuesday night (September 11, 2018) The American Legion Gold Star Post 78 in Manchester hosted their annual Patriot Day ceremony. This year the event was held for the first time at Coffee County High School. The event is held to honor the victims killed in the attacks in New York on 9-11-01.
The American Legion also honors our own local first responders who day in and day out work to keep our cities and communities safe. Honored last night;
Hillsboro Volunteer FD Tony Ocheltree, Summitville Volunteer FD- Eric Reed, Coffee County Sheriff’s Department- Lt. Bradley Roberts, New Union Volunteer FD- Dale Bandon, Manchester PD- Dale Robertson,
Manchester FD- Lt. Stephen Wooten, Tennessee Hwy Patrol- Corey Stuart, Rescue Squad- Lynn Taylor, Hickerson Station Volunteer FD- J.C. Fisher, Tullahoma FD- Rodney Bell, Tullahoma PD- Rocky Ruehling and 911 Dispatch Center- Andy Vaughn.
Coffee County First Responders Honored
