Coffee County FFA Member Named State Star

Ben Young of the Coffee County Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is Tennessee FFA’s 2018 Star in Agribusiness sponsored by Tennessee Farmers Cooperative. The Star in Agribusiness is considered one of the highest awards in the state bestowed on an FFA member. Star recognition is awarded to the top students in five areas who best demonstrate superior Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) projects, a requirement for all FFA members. His SAE project is Equine Entrepreneurship.
Ben is the sole owner of his agribusiness of providing farrier services. He is responsible for treatment of lameness issues in his clients’ horses, routine farrier care, equine flexion therapy treatments, and massage therapy. Ben will attend Motlow State Community College in the fall to pursue a degree in Agriculture to pursue a career as an equine podiatrist.
For his achievement, Ben was selected to participate in the weeklong 4th Annual Tennessee FFA Star Tour presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. The Tennessee FFA Star Tour offers the Stars a platform to share the work from their agricultural projects with supporters across Tennessee. The tour began in Doyle where the stars planned their presentation for the week. Finishing off the first night, the Stars made a stop at Tennessee FFA Leadership Training Camp in Doyle to make their presentation before fellow FFA members. Day two includes a breakfast with the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation (TFBF) in Columbia where the Stars met with several TFBF leaders, as well as the Tennessee Farm Bureau President. Next, they visited the Ellington Agricultural Center and round out their time at the Tennessee Department of Agriculture with a presentation in Nashville. Later that day, the Stars visited Tosh Farms in Henry to conclude day two.
Day three was spent in West Tennessee as the Stars toured Tyson in Union City, presented at a luncheon with Farm Credit Mid-America in Dresden, and stopped at Star Farmer Murray Perkin’s hometown Paris for a Star Farmer Reception. The night was concluded with a tour of Mr. Charlie Hancock’s farm in Bumpus Mills. Day four kicked off with canoeing in Kingston Springs. The Stars then met with former American Star Farmer and past Tennessee FFA State President, Joe Moore at his farm in Granville to conclude the tour.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 653,359 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of 14,084 members from 214 high school chapters, 7 middle school chapters, and 8 collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA visit www.tnffa.org.