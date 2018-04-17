Athletes at Coffee County Central High School will benefit from the 2018 California Casualty Thomas R. Brown Athletics Grant program. They are among 79 public middle schools and high schools in 32 states awarded a total of $83,000 to aid sports programs affected by tight budgets.
Coffee County High School received $1,000.
The grant will provide new equipment for the Coffee County Central High girls volleyball, softball and track teams.
The grant is named for California Casualty Chairman Emeritus Tom Brown, an avid sportsman who believes that teamwork, confidence and sportsmanship help develop high achievers in academics and in life.
Since its inception in 2011, more than $660,000 has been awarded to some 600 schools across the nation.
Coffee County Female Sports Programs Receive Grant
