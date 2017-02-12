Coffee County FBLA Presents $8,000 check to Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition

Throughout this past fall, Future Business Leaders of America members at Coffee County High School, officers, and advisors, along with special volunteers, spent many hours organizing the “Team Up to Tackle Breast Cancer” event. FBLA members sold t-shirts and Otis Spunkmeyer breast cancer cookies, and hosted a “pink out” game where the football team wore pink jerseys sponsored by Farm Bureau Insurance and all other participants at the game sported pink. Funds raised from these activities have totaled $8,000. The donation was presented to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition with all funds set to benefit breast cancer patients in Coffee County. FBLA would like to thank everyone who participated in the various activities and donated so that one day a cure may be found!