Coffee County FBLA Donates Money to Fight Cancer
FBLA members sold t-shirts and Otis Spunkmeyer breast cancer cookies and hosted a “pink out” game where the football team wore pink jerseys and all other participants at the game sported pink. Funds raised from these activities have totaled $7,000.
The donation was presented to the Tennessee Breast Cancer Coalition with all funds set to benefit breast cancer patients in Coffee County. FBLA would like to thank everyone who participated in the various activities and donated so that one day a cure may be found!