The Coffee County Fair begins Saturday, September 15, 2018, and runs through Saturday, September 22, 2018. The Coffee County Fair has been carrying on family traditions for over 160 years.
There are so many events to enjoy at the Coffee County Fair for all ages. There will be carnival rides, beauty pageants, great food, music and more! Come out this year and join in the fun at the fair in Manchester.
The Coffee County Fair will feature the Miss Teen and Fairest of the Fair competitions on Saturday and baby and toddler shows will be held on Sunday.
The carnival rides begin on Monday.
Coffee County Fair Opens Sept. 15
The Coffee County Fair begins Saturday, September 15, 2018, and runs through Saturday, September 22, 2018. The Coffee County Fair has been carrying on family traditions for over 160 years.