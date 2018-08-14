Coffee County Fair Facilities Improving

The Coffee County Fair has been carrying on family traditions for 160 years. There are so many events to enjoy at the Coffee County Fair for all ages. There are carnival rides, beauty pageants, great food and more! Come out this year to join in the fun at the fair September 15-22, 2018.
There have been lots up upgrades going on at the fairground facilities like new paint and repairs in various areas. They are working on upgrading the food booths. Big news this year is that the 2018 “Fairest of the Fair” winner gets $1,000 scholarship prize.
The activities start with the Miss Teen Coffee County and the Fairest of the Fair beginning at 5:30pm on Saturday September 15.
For more information, check out the fair’s Facebook page or go to www.coffeecountyfairtn.org