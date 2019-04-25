Coffee County Extended School Program (ESP) will be open at New Union Elementary and Hillsboro Elementary for the 2019 Summer. The first day of Summer ESP will be May 28, 2019, and the last day will be July 19, 2019. They will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be closed on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided for everyone beginning June 3, 2019, through July 19, 2019. Every child will need a sack lunch for May 28 – May 31, 2019.
The Coffee County Extended School Program will be taking several field trips to the library, the movies, bowling, and swimming. An activity fee will be charged for these programs. The ESP program will also have a workshop that will be provided to them by Home Depot and they will watch the North Coffee Production of Madagascar.
Coffee County Extended School Program will Open Two Locations this Summer
