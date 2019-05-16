Coffee County Emergency Medical Services Earns Star of Life Award
Photo from Coffee County Emergency Management
The Children’s Emergency Care Alliance EMS Star of Life event was held this week and it honors the accomplishments of emergency personnel across the state who provide outstanding lifesaving care to adult and pediatric patients. The Star of Life Award recognizes exceptional front-line care, with a focus on the agencies and providers who are the initial care responders. The ceremony reunited the EMS caregivers with the individuals they treated.
Congratulations to personnel with Coffee County Emergency Medical Services on their recognition and being bestowed a TN State Star of Life award for their life-saving efforts and quick actions during an incident in Coffee County. Those recognized were; Kay Hill May, Jeremiah Partin, Whitney Aussiker, Courtney Swayze, Pam Millaway, Kellee West, Davis Sanders and Brian Jennings.