Coffee County Emergency Management Agency Launches Shelter Program with Local Churches

Each Church in the program will be in contact with Emergency Management when severe weather is expected. If the decision is made to open, a notice of which shelters are open will be sent out to the public in various media formats to include Radio stations, Text Message Alerts and Social Media.
Residents of Coffee County are encouraged to make a plan for severe weather. Many guides can be found online or on their Facebook page to help you with this process. You can also go to Ready.gov for information on preparedness. Please like and follow CCEMA on Facebook for alerts and information at www.facebook.com/CoffeeCountyEMAHS
To receive text alerts, sign up at: local.nixle.com/register/
If your church would like to get involved give call (931) 570-2282 or email info@coffeetnema.com
The Current List of Church Shelters is as follows:
1. Hillsboro First United Methodist
305 Winchester Hwy, Hillsboro, TN 37342
2. Summitville Baptist Church
488 Summitville Rd., Manchester, TN 37355
3. Lakewood Baptist Church
619 Ferrells Loop Rd., Beechgrove, TN 37018
4. Forest Mill Church of Christ
3388 McMinnville Hwy., Manchester, TN 37355
5. St. Bedes Episcopal
93 St. Bedes Dr., Manchester, TN 37355