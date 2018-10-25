Coffee County Election News

Many Coffee Countians are taking part in the 2 weeks of early voting. Election Day November 6th. Early voting continues through November 1, 2018. So far over 6,000 voters have cast ballots, which is over 20 percent of all eligible voters in Coffee County.
The locations for early voting are:
Coffee County Election Commission, 1329 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355, Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 8:30 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 27).
CD Stamps Center, 810 South Jackson Street, Tullahoma, TN 37388
Monday through Friday, early voting will be conducted from 9:00 am – 4:30 pm daily. Saturday early voting hours are 9 AM to 12 Noon (Oct. 27).
Voters shall show a Federal or State Photo ID when they appear to vote. This is true during early voting and at your election day polling place.
If you do not vote early during these times, registered voters can vote on November 6, 2018, at your assigned precincts, according to your residential address. Hours for all precincts in Coffee County will be 8:00 am – 7:00 pm.
The Coffee County Election Commission, they will meet on Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to appoint a new Administrator of Elections. Apparently, this will be done to re-vote for the Administrator position in a public meeting. Andy Farrar was named new administrator in an apparent secret ballot on Oct. 9.
The Commission will also meet on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to certify voting machines to be used during the November 6, 2018 election.
