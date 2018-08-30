Coffee County Election Commission meetings

Coffee County Election Commission
1329 Mc Arthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, Tn 37355
931-723-5103
August 30, 2018
PRESS RELEASE:
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Monday, September 10, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester.
The purpose of the meeting will be to open resumes received concerning the Administrator of Election position.
Also, there will be a meeting on September 12, 2018 to lock and seal ballot boxes, tentatively approve poll workers and set times for early voting for the November 6, 2018 elections. Any outstanding resumes will also be opened.