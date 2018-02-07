Coffee County Election Commission Meeting Feb 15

The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 4:00 PM in the Election Commission office, Administrative Plaza, 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6 in Manchester.
The purpose of the meeting will be to approve candidate petitions for the May 1, 2018 Republican and Democratic County primaries. A tentative copy of the 2018 – 2019 budget will be distributed to Commissioners.
A representative for Election Systems and Software will be here that day, also, to demonstrate the newest version of their voting machine.
