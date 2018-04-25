Coffee County Election Commission May 4

Coffee County Election Commission
1329 Mc Arthur Street, Suite 6
Manchester, Tn 37355
931-723-5103
April 25, 2018
PRESS RELEASE:
The Coffee County Election Commission will meet on Friday, May 4 at 4:00 PM at the Election Commission Office, in the Administrative Plaza at 1329 McArthur Street, Suite 6, Manchester. The purpose of the meeting will be to canvass election day totals and count any provisional ballots that may have been voted.
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Vernita Davis, Administrator
Coffee County Election Commission