Coffee County District Attorney Chosen for Important Committees
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott
Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott was recently selected by the Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference to be a member of that’s group’s legislative committee. This group advises the Tennessee General Assembly of laws and issues, concerning criminal justice and public safety that are being considered by the General Assembly. This is the second year that Northcott has been asked to serve on the committee.
The D.A. tells us more about the group’s duties.
Northcott was chosen to be the chairman of the Capital Punishment committee. They are tasked to review the laws that would impact the death penalty. The D.A. explains.
Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference is set for their yearly meeting in June of 2019.