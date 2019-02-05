Coffee County Director of Schools Seeking Other Employment
McFall said that she did not think she is fully supported by the board.
In a written statement McFall told WMSR News, “I am proud of the work of our team has done over the last several years. It’s been an honor to serve in Coffee County. I have been dedicated to improving academics, facilities, finances, and planning/addressing for growth during my tenure and I am proud of those results.”
McFall has served the system for over 6 years as director.
The school board did not take any action concerning this matter because it was a work session and not an official board meeting where negotiations or votes can be taken.