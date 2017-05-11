Coffee County Commissioner Arrested for Alleged Public Intoxication
According to Police Chief Mark Yother, Colvin received a call from Assistant Chief Adam Floied that Jones could possibly be impaired. Jones was inside the Coffee County Administrated Plaza attending Tuesday’s County Commission meeting. The report goes onto say that when Jones was leaving the building and on his way to his car, Colvin explained to Jones what was going on.
Click below for a statement from Jones about what occurred:
The police report says that “multiple people” in attendance at the meeting smelled alcohol on Jones’ person.
Jones was taken to the Coffee County Jail and booked for public intoxication under $500 bond.
According to what Jones said, after paying a fine of $363, he was released from the Coffee County Jail.
Click below to hear how Jones feels after all that has happened over the last couple of days: