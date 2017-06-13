Coffee County Commission Meeting is Tuesday at 6pm

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
June 13, 2017 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1. Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2. Invocation
3. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4. Roll Call
5. Approve agenda.
6. Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7. Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8. Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a. Notaries
b. Sanitation Board
c. Coffee County Library Board
d. Other
9. Unfinished Business
10. New Business
a. Resolution 2017-21 – Resolution to adopt a Public Records Policy for Coffee County, Tennessee
b. Budget Amendments
c. Preliminary Budget of Coffee County, Tennessee for the Fiscal Year Ending June 30, 2018
d. General Purpose School Fund Budget
e. Central Cafeteria School Fund Budget
f. Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11. Statements & Announcements
12. Public Comments
13. Adjournment