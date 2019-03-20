Coffee County CHS Football Coach Ryan Sulkowski Resigns to Take Job in North Carloina

[This story contains updated information from the story we first published on Tuesday, March 19th]
After meeting with principal Paul Parsley and the CHS football team on Tuesday morning, Ryan Sulkowski has tendered his resignation as head football coach at Coffee County Central High School. Sulkowski, who was hired in December of 2013 as the Red Raiders head coach, has accepted a position as head football coach and assistant athletic director at Hunt High School in Wilson, North Carolina.
Sulkowski made a short statement released on Tuesday.
“This morning I tenured my resignation at Coffee County Central High School to Mr. Paul Parsley, principal of Coffee County Central High School, as Physical Education teacher and the head football coach effective April 15, 2019.
This came as a family decision for our best interest, as we will be relocating to Wilson, North Carolina, where I will assume the duties as Assistant Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Hunt High School.
Though it wasn’t an easy decision it’s what’s best for our family at this time!
Ryan Sulkowski”
When contacted on Tuesday, Coffee County Central High School athletic director Rebecca Koger had this to say about Coach Sulkowski: “We are very appreciative of Coach Sulkowski’s efforts on behalf of our student athletes. He has made important contributions in his roles as football coach and athletic director. He worked hard to make our programs better and provide opportunities for our athletes. He was a tireless advocate for his players. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Coffee County Central High School principal Paul Parsley also was complimentary of Coach Sulkowski saying: “We appreciate the head coaching experience that Coach Sulkowski brought to our football program over the past five years. He has worked tirelessly to develop our kids so that they are ready for Friday night football. He has also invested a tremendous amount of time into preparing our student athletes for life after high school. We wish Coach Sulkowski well as he embraces an opportunity elsewhere. He will be missed here.”
Parsley also went on to say that the position was posted on Tuesday afternoon. Applications for the position will be accepted for the next 2 weeks. “An interview committee consisting of school personnel and community stakeholders will be utilized throughout the interview process. I am hopeful that interviews can begin within two weeks” Parsley added. Parsley is expecting to consider internal and external candidates for the open position. Parsley added that the current spring football practice is set to begin on April 23rd and he is of the opinion that the hiring process can be concluded prior to the start of spring practice.
Paul Parsley and Rebecca Koger are tentatively scheduled to appear on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the coaching search and present their projected timeline for filling the position.