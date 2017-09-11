Due to the incoming weather that will reach us between 2:00-3:00 p.m. ALL after school activities have been cancelled for today (practices and contests). Winds are estimated to reach 40-50 mph by 4:00 through 7:00 a.m. and the safety of our kids is first and foremost. Please contact me with any questions.
Ryan Sulkowski
Coffee County Central High School
Director of Athletics/Head Football Coach
Coffee County Central High School Cxl afternoon activites
