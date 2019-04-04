«

»

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Regular Board Meeting DATE: April 8, 2019 TIME: 4:30 p.m. AGENDA

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 1343 McArthur Street Manchester, Tennessee 37355 Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285

TO: All Board Members FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting DATE: April 8, 2019 TIME: 4:30 p.m. PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education

Pledge of Allegiance

Recognition: ► FBLA State Competition Winners ► Perfect Attendance Winners

AGENDA

I. Call to Order

II. Call for Intent

III. General Consent Items (*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.) 1. Minutes: March 11, 2019 2. 3rd Reading of Policies: 4.600, 6.300, 6.313 3. Out of State Field Trip CCMS – Charlottesville, VA & Washington, D.C. – June 1-5, 2020

IV . Agenda Items 1. Textbook Adoption Recommendations 2. Chromebook Bid 3. Riverview 4. Theater Supplement 5. Middle School Swim Team Supplement 6. Insurance Bid 7. Budget Update

V . Items for Discussion

VI. Committee Reports

VII. Student Ambassador Report

VIII. Director’s Report