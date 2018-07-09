COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: August 13, 2018
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition: Teachers of the Year 2017-2018
Presentation: TRANE Update
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II.
III. Call for Intent
IV. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: July 9, 2018
2. 2nd Reading of Policies: 3.218, 4.301, 6.405, 6.4051
3. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Camp – Sept. 6-9, 2018
4. Out of State Field Trip – CHS FFA Convention – Indianapolis, IN – Oct. 23-26, 2018
5. Out of State Field Trip – CHS Girls BBall – Tampa, Florida – Dec. 26-30, 2018
6. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Conf. – Mar. 10-13, 2019
7. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar 14-17,
2019
8. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Cleveland, TN – Mar 22-23, 2019
9. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA State Convention – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar 24-27, 2019
10. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA Leadership Camp – Doyle, TN – June 2019
11. Use of Facilities – CCRA Gym – TN Cheerleading Coaches Association – Aug. 25, 2018
12. Use of Facilities – CHS Theater & Cafeteria – CC Fair – Sept 15,16,17,18 (only if it rains)
V. Agenda Items
1. Surplus of Portables
2. Budget Update
VI. Items for Discussion
VII. Committee Reports
VIII. Student Ambassador Report
IX. Director’s Report
COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Regular Board Meeting August 13
COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION