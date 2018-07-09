«

»

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Regular Board Meeting August 13

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: August 13, 2018
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition: Teachers of the Year 2017-2018
Presentation: TRANE Update
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II.
III. Call for Intent
IV. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: July 9, 2018
2. 2nd Reading of Policies: 3.218, 4.301, 6.405, 6.4051
3. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Camp – Sept. 6-9, 2018
4. Out of State Field Trip – CHS FFA Convention – Indianapolis, IN – Oct. 23-26, 2018
5. Out of State Field Trip – CHS Girls BBall – Tampa, Florida – Dec. 26-30, 2018
6. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FBLA Leadership Conf. – Mar. 10-13, 2019
7. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar 14-17,
2019
8. Overnight Field Trip – CHS Boys Soccer Tournament – Cleveland, TN – Mar 22-23, 2019
9. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA State Convention – Gatlinburg, TN – Mar 24-27, 2019
10. Overnight Field Trip – CHS FFA Leadership Camp – Doyle, TN – June 2019
11. Use of Facilities – CCRA Gym – TN Cheerleading Coaches Association – Aug. 25, 2018
12. Use of Facilities – CHS Theater & Cafeteria – CC Fair – Sept 15,16,17,18 (only if it rains)
V. Agenda Items
1. Surplus of Portables
2. Budget Update
VI. Items for Discussion
VII. Committee Reports
VIII. Student Ambassador Report
IX. Director’s Report