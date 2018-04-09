Coffee County School Board to meet April 9, 2018– School Resource Officers Resolution on Agenda

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: April 9, 2018
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition: ➤FBLA State Winners/National Qualifiers
➤Perfect Attendance Winners
Presentation: ➤Read To Be Ready
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: March 12, 2018
2. Overnight Field Trip: CHS Girls Bball Camp – Reelfoot Lake, TN – June 13-15, 2018
3. Use of Facilities: CCRA Track – Stones River Track Club – Multiple dates
IV. Agenda Items
1. School Resource Officer (SRO) Resolution. School Board Chairman Brett Henley explains the resolution.
2. Textbook Adoption Recommendations
3. Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report
