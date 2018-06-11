«

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION July Meeting Agenda

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION
1343 McArthur Street
Manchester, Tennessee 37355
Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members
FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman
SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting
DATE: July 9, 2018
TIME: 4:30 p.m.
PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition:
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items
(*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.)
1. Minutes: June 11, 2018
2. 1st Reading of Policies: 3.218, 4.301, 6.405, 6.4051
3. 3rd Reading of Policies: 4.206, 4.603, 4.605, 4.606, 5.201, 5.600, 5.701, 5.802, 6.3071,
6.319
IV. Agenda Items
1. Budget Update
V. Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report