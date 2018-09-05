COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION Board Meeting Agenda

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 1343 McArthur Street Manchester, Tennessee 37355 Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting DATE: September 10, 2018 TIME: 4:30 p.m. Regular Meeting PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Presentations: Coffee County Clerk, Teresa McFadden to swear in re-elected Board Members
Recognitions: ➤ FCCLA Nationals Winner: Allie Robinson – 7th in the Nation ➤ FBLA Nationals: Team placed 8th in the Nation
AGENDA
I. Call to Order II. Call for Intent III. General Consent Items (*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.) 1. Minutes: August 13, 2018 2. 1st Reading of Policies: 3.600, 4.608, 4.700, 5.106, 5.118, 5.201, 5.203, 5.305, 5.701, 5.802, 6.200, 6.300, 6.309, 6.409, 6.313, 6.314, 6.4052 3. 3rd Reading of Policies: 3.218, 4.301, 6.405, 6.4051 4. Overnight Field Trip- CCMS Cheer Squad – Gatlinburg, TN – Nov. 30 – Dec 2, 2018 5. Overnight Field Trip- CCCHS Dance Team – Orlando, FL – Jan. 30 – Feb. 4, 2019 6. Out of State Field Trip- CCCHS Wrestling Team- Huntsville, AL – Dec. 28, 2018 7. Use of Facilities – CCRA Gym- Coffee County Fair – Sept 17-18, 2018 (only if it rains) 8. Use of Facilities – CCCHS Theater – TWRA Hunter Safety Course – Oct. 8-12, 2018 9. Committee Appointments 10.Social Worker Job Description
IV . Agenda Items 1. Election of Board Chairman and Vice-Chairman 2. Grant Funded Social Worker Position 3. Budget Amendments 4. Budget Update
V . Items for Discussion VI. Committee Reports VII. Student Ambassador Report VIII. Director’s Report