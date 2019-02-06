COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION AGENDA February 11

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 1343 McArthur Street Manchester, Tennessee 37355 Telephone: 931-723-5150 Facsimile: 931-723-8285
TO: All Board Members FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting DATE: February 11, 2019 TIME: 4:30 p.m. PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education
Pledge of Allegiance
AGENDA
I. Call to Order
II. Call for Intent
III. General Consent Items (*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.) 1. Minutes: December 10, 2018 2. 1st Reading of Policies: 4.600, 6.300, 6.313 3. 3rd Reading of Policies: 5.305, 5.802 4. Overnight Field Trip – CCMS FBLA State Conference – March 10-13, 2019 5. Use of Facilities – AAU Tournaments at CHS, CCRA, CCMS – Mar., Apr., May 2019
IV . Agenda Items 1. Budget Amendments 2. Budget Update
V . Items for Discussion
VI. Committee Reports 1. Director’s Evaluation
VII. Student Ambassador Report
VIII. Director’s Report