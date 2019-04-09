Coffee County BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS meeting agenda

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
COFFEE COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE PLAZA
April 9, 2019 @ 6:00 p.m.
A G E N D A
1.Sheriff Proclaims Commission Open for Business
2.Invocation
3.Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag
4.Roll Call
5.Approve agenda.
6.Review and approval of the minutes of previous meeting.
7.Resolution of Memorial, Sympathy and Commendation
8.Elections, Appointments and Confirmations
a.Notaries
b.Public Building Authority
c.Other
9.Unfinished Business
10.New Business
a. Resolution 2019-05 – Resolution of the County of Coffee to be a Complete Count
County and Partner with the United State Census Bureau to carry out the mandate in the Constitution of the United States, Article I Section II, for the 2020 Decennial Census; Thereby fostering an environment of Participation of its residents to maximize a complete and accurate count of its population during the 2020 Decennial Census.
b.Resolution 2019-06 – A Resolution Authorizing the Issuance of Rural School Refunding Bonds of coffee County, Tennessee, in the Approximate Aggregate Principal amount of Seventeen Million Four Thousand Dollars ($17,400,000) for the purpose of refinancing all or a portion of certain outstanding obligations of the County; Making provision for the Issuance, Sale and Payment of said bonds; Establishing the terms thereof and the disposition of proceeds therefrom; and providing for the Levy of Taxes for the payment of principal of, premium, if any, and interest on the bonds.
c.Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Z7A Refunding Plan
d.Resolution 2019-07 – Resolution Authorizing Submission for a Litter and Trash Collection Grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Authorizing the Acceptance of Said Grant.
e.Resolution 2019-08 – Resolution Specifying the Residential Location of Members Appointed to the Public Building Authority
f.Tri County Railroad Funding Request
g.Resolution 2019-09 – Resolution Amending Resolution No. 2017-32 which adopted certain of the 2012 Edition Building Codes to Revert to the 2009 Edition in regard to the International Energy Conservation Code.
h.Other
*Report of standing committee and action thereon by the commission.
*Report of special committees and action thereon by the commission.
11.Statements & Announcements
12.Public Comments
13.Adjournment