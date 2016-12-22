Coffee County Bank donates to Hillsboro Elementary

In response to Coffee County Schools initiative to eliminate barriers that may hinder student academic success, Coffee County Bank donated a washer and dryer to Hillsboro Elementary School. “We appreciate our community partners who continue to help us address the needs of our students and families,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator. If you or your organization would like to know more or donate, please contact Taylor Rayfield at rayfieldt@k12coffee.net or (931) 222-1066