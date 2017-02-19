Coffee County Authorities Arrest Fugitive from Justice
Watkins had received information that Stewart was in possession of a large amount of meth. So they asked him if they could search and he gave permission to do so. Deputy Brandon Reed allegedly found approximately a gram of methamphetamine in a bedroom.
Stewart was charged with being a fugitive from justice, violation of probation and possession of schedule II in Coffee County and faces other charges in the other counties.
Stewart was booked into the Coffee County Jail under a bond of $103,500. He is scheduled to appear in Coffee County General Sessions Court March 6.