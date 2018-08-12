Coffee County Applying for Court Security Grant

Coffee County officials say they are applying for a state grant to help with security at the Coffee County Justice Center. The court security grant is for $68,000 with 10% match from the county.
If the grant is approved the money will be used to add concrete traffic barriers in front of the justice center and protective panels to some areas in courtrooms and court clerk’s offices.
The justice center already has barriers protecting the main entrance, but they are temporary and on loan from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Other new items expected at the justice center are a public address warning system and Automated External Defibrillators. Officials plan to purchase these items to be used in emergencies.
An AED is a CPR and trauma medical kit. These emergency kits will be mounted in secured, easily accessible boxes on each floor of the justice center, allowing for quick response for critical medical situations.