Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition wanting more businesses to be a Drug Free Workplace
Special guests recruited by the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition (CCADC) presented the benefits for employers to become a Drug Free Workplace (DFW). Stacy Lee, Community Outreach Coordinator for the CCADC, mentioned that “only 44 out of the 1100 registered businesses in the county are participating in the Drug Free Workplace program”. Mrs. Lee stated that, “A neighboring county’s coalition offered a three day DFW training that over 500 people attended, and the CCADC’s vision is to have a larger, community-wide event. The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition’s goal is to get the DFW registered numbers up in order to change the safety landscape of local businesses and the community.”
John Mabry, a recovering addict and Strategic Partnerships Manager for Addiction Campuses in Brentwood, presented a powerful testimony of his journey of addiction in a workplace that did not offer any resources. Mr. Mabry explained the importance of treating addiction like a disease, in a way that most people react to a diagnosis of cancer. He explained that a company can lose $7,000 with the turnover of one employee. He wants to encourage businesses to rally around their employees, offer recovery supports and preserve their investment in their workforce by utilizing the Drug Free Workplace Program.
The optional Drug Free Workplace Program in Tennessee is designed to increase productivity for employers and promote safe worksites for employees by promoting drug- and alcohol-free workplaces. Safety promotion and reduction on worker’s compensation expenses are just two of the benefits explained by Lance Wheaton, the state Program Coordinator for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. “Nearly 70% of current users of illegal drugs are employed.” Mr. Wheaton relayed this statistic from the Working Partners National Conference Proceedings Report. Participating businesses get a 5% premium credit on their workers’ compensation insurance policy, among many other cost-saving avenues. He highlighted the emphasis on protecting people from risk and injuries by being proactive.
The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition (CCADC) is dedicated to creating, supporting, and maintaining a safe, healthy, and drug-free community. If you have questions or would like more information, contact the CCADC at (931) 570-4484, email at info@ccantidrug.org, follow us on Facebook, or visit our website at www.ccantidrug.org.