Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition Receives Donation

Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition (CCADC) received a $20,000 donation from Motiva, Shell Oil’s marketing organization, to support continuing efforts to prevent prescription drug abuse throughout the South Central region of Tennessee through the organization’s Count It! Lock It! Drop It!® initiative. Jonathan Edwards, CEO of Edwards Oil Company and member of the Shell National Wholesale Council, presented the Coalition with the generous contribution. “Shell chose to support the National Wholesale Council members, of which I am one, this year by awarding grants directly to local organizations doing significant work in fighting substance abuse” explained Mr. Edwards. Monies will be used by counties implementing Count It! Lock It! Drop It!® to purchase and distribute in-home lock boxes free of charge to community members. This will be instrumental in helping to keep medications secure in households throughout the region.
“We are grateful to all partners that assisted in facilitating this important donation of funds to expand our prevention program” stated Christina Merino, Executive Director of the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition. Coalition staff, board members, Edwards, and Tullahoma City Mayor Lane Curlee came together at Shell Quick Mart #3 in Tullahoma to celebrate the occasion. “It is support from local businesses like Edwards Oil Company that keeps non-profits thriving and creating community change” remarked Sarah Hailey, Coalition Board Treasurer. The Coalition will begin distributing lock boxes to select CLD communities this Spring.
For more information contact the Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition at (931) 570-4484 or info@ccantidrug.org.
