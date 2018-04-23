Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition “Drug Take Back Day” is Saturday

The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition wants to invite the public to “Drug Take Back Day” Saturday April 28, 2018. Two locations will be available; First Vision Bank in Manchester and Walgreens in Tullahoma from 10am-2pm.
The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition will be accepting prescription, over-the-counter and or veterinary medications for proper disposal. It is recommended that your cross out your name and address on the bottles before you bring them to the drop-off. Do not cross out the name of the medication.
The Coffee County Anti-Drug Coalition conducts the event in conjunction with Manchester and Tullahoma Police along with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
For more information call 931-570-4484.
