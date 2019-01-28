Coffee County Always Prepared for Bad Weather

When bad weather is predicted in Coffee County, you will see grocery stores selling lots of bread and milk, schools possibly closing, other delays and cancellations, but most of all people are worried about road conditions.
On Monday afternoon Coffee County Highway Superintendent Benton Bartlett had his crew ready to face whatever problems might occur on our roadways. Bartlett explains:
Manchester and Tullahoma street departments are responsible for city streets and the Tennessee Department of Transportation handles most state highways and interstates.