Coffee Co. Students Win Crime Scene Invitational

Coffee County Criminal Justice Team. (Not in order) Jade Arnold, Rayonna Douglas, Karen Medina, Corey Walker, Hallie Wimberley, Emily Schuster, Kiya Ferrell, Braden White, John Dobson, Natalie Elzeer, Kelti Hamrick, Casey Britain, Alannah Coker, Jordan Allen, Sarah Leedy, Kinsley Hiett, Gabe Nordgren, Emma Singleton, Brayden Gray, Kaylee Smart, Makayla Rose, Chandler Carter, Alyssa Dytmire, Elisha Carter, Tanner Brisbane, Lacey Deason, Jordan Allen, Jonathan Rollins, Kiele Smith, E’meilia Walker, Alessandra Marlow, Brianna Gawrys, Moriah Tant, Chloe Martin.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it was honored to take part in last week’s Crime Scene Invitational, involving high school students from across Middle Tennessee!
TBI Agents judged several competitions, including concealed fingerprint processing, crime scene investigations, DUI stops, appellate court arguments, and more!
Great job to all of the high schools that participated, including Riverdale, Santa Fe, Coffee County, Spring Hill, Tullahoma, Kenwood, McGavock, Lebanon, Marshall County, Blackman, Smyrna, Siegel, Stewart’s Creek, and Eagleville!
Congratulations to Coffee County High School Teacher Toby Alonzo and his students for finishing 1st in the competition.