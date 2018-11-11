The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says it was honored to take part in last week’s Crime Scene Invitational, involving high school students from across Middle Tennessee!
TBI Agents judged several competitions, including concealed fingerprint processing, crime scene investigations, DUI stops, appellate court arguments, and more!
Great job to all of the high schools that participated, including Riverdale, Santa Fe, Coffee County, Spring Hill, Tullahoma, Kenwood, McGavock, Lebanon, Marshall County, Blackman, Smyrna, Siegel, Stewart’s Creek, and Eagleville!
Congratulations to Coffee County High School Teacher Toby Alonzo and his students for finishing 1st in the competition.
Coffee Co. Students Win Crime Scene Invitational
