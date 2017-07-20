Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Owners of Recovered Stolen Property

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department along with Cannon County and Warren County Sheriff Department Investigators have been working recovering stolen property from burglaries that occurred in the Maple Springs Road area.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like to thank the other departments for their assistance in the investigations. There are still several items that the agencies recovered that the victims have not identified.
If anyone within the past five days has had any guns, TV’s, or stereos stolen, call Investigator James Sherrill with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4404 and give a description of the property and serial number, if you have it, to see if any of the property is yours.
