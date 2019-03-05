Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Asking the public to Increase Awareness Concerning Utility Trailer Thefts
Picture is that of similar stolen utility trailers.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department would like to reach out to the public to make people aware of the increase in utility trailer thefts over the past few months. Investigators have been working diligently to solve these crimes. The sheriff’s department would like to ask that you pay attention to your surroundings, write down tag numbers of suspicious vehicles, lock up your trailers, write serial numbers of your trailer, take pictures, engrave initials or some unique marking so that your trailer is identifiable, and if possible, add security cameras to your property.
If you have any information in regard to any criminal activity, please feel free to notify the Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591.