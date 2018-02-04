On January 10, 2018, Coffee County Deputy Joey Ricco responded to a call at 5991 Murfreesboro Highway due to possible shoplifters at Dollar General. Upon arriving one of the workers advised the subjects left in a Silver Kia Sorento with a temp tag.
Surveillance video showed three African-American females all wearing blue jeans, one had a red and white jacket along with a bandana, another wearing a white jacket with some type of pattern on it, and the third had a white jacket but the video was unable to see her face due to it being covered up.
The Dollar General Store employee advised the items that were taken from the store were baby items that allegedly filled up two laundry baskets.
Investigator Jason Dendy is asking for the public’s help with identifying the females. You can contact Investigator Dendy at 931 570 4427.
Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Dept. asking for the Public’s Help
On January 10, 2018, Coffee County Deputy Joey Ricco responded to a call at 5991 Murfreesboro Highway due to possible shoplifters at Dollar General. Upon arriving one of the workers advised the subjects left in a Silver Kia Sorento with a temp tag.