An incident took place on Ragsdale Road on April 3 that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is investigating. An unknown person stopped at a residence and told the person at the home that he was needing work. When the man was told that there was no work available at that location, the person turned away. The man went to the backyard of the property and the owner said the man took a pair of jumper cables from a disabled truck. The man was told to leave the property. The unknown male drove off in a white Nissan vehicle.
If you have any information on this suspicious person, contact Investigator Jason Dendy with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931 570 4427.
Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department Looking to Identify Suspicious Person
