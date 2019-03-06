The Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its annual “Seatbelts Are for Everyone” (SAFE) campaign. This statewide initiative is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage through the implementation of occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout local communities across Tennessee. The SAFE campaign runs through August 1, 2019.
The CCSD is participating in this year’s campaign in an effort to remind all our citizens to utilize the safety equipment available, and for them to continue to help protect lives on county roads and highways. Seatbelt usage is mandatory in Tennessee, and the CCSD hopes that each person is committed to being SAFE”.
2019 will be the sixth year the THSO has sponsored the SAFE campaign. Last year yielded the following results:
• 1,182 child restraint violations
• 13,165 seat belt citations
• 305 other seat belt enforcement activities
“In 2017, Tennessee’s average seatbelt usage rate was 88.51 percent,” said THSO Director Vic Donoho. “Last year, the usage rate was 88.77 percent. Through increased education, enforcement, and community involvement, we’re striving to achieve 100 percent.”
This year, the CCSD and all other law enforcement agencies will pay special attention to nighttime seatbelt enforcement. Tennessee has seen a larger percentage of unrestrained fatalities between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 5:59 a.m. Historically, approximately 50 percent of Tennessee’s traffic fatalities are unbelted. That percentage increases to nearly 60 when nighttime crashes are examined.
Remember buckle up, it’s the law.
Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department Joins State for “Seatbelts Are for Everyone” Campaign
The Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) is partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) for its annual “Seatbelts Are for Everyone” (SAFE) campaign. This statewide initiative is designed to increase seatbelt usage and child passenger safety restraint usage through the implementation of occupant-protection programs, public events, and checkpoints throughout local communities across Tennessee. The SAFE campaign runs through August 1, 2019.