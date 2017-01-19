Coffee Co. Schools Workshops, Screenings and Pre-Registration dates set

Kindergarten Readiness Parent Workshop Dates
Feb. 1 New Union 12:00 – 1:00
Feb. 6 Hickerson 12:00 – 1:00
Feb. 7 East Coffee 12:00 -1:00
Feb. 8 Hillsboro 12:00 – 1:00
Feb. 9 North Coffee 12:00 – 1:00
Feb. 16 Deerfield 12:00 – 1:00
Pre-K Registration and 3 & 4 Year Old Screening
Schools PK Number Date and Time
Hillsboro Elem. 596-2775 Tuesday, March 14, 3:00 – 6:00
East Coffee Elem. 728-8627 Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 – 6:00
North Coffee Elem. 723-8220 Wednesday, March 15, 3:00 – 6:00
Deerfield Elem. 570-2658 Thursday, March 16, 3:00 – 6:00
Hickerson Elem. 393-3330 Thursday, March 16, 3:00 – 6:00
New Union Elem. 728-8434 Thursday, March 16, 3:00 – 6:00
Kindergarten Pre-Registration
April 11 – 7:30a.m. – 6:00p.m.
All Elementary Schools: Deerfield, East Coffee, Hickerson, Hillsboro, North Coffee, New Union
Students must be 5 years old by August 15, 2017, to enroll in Kindergarten for the 2017–2018 school year. In planning for the school year, it is extremely important to get accurate numbers of potential Kindergarten students. This number determines the number of classes at each school, so we strongly encourage you to pre-register your child. Please share this information with family and friends who may have a Kindergarten age child and make every effort to pre-register.